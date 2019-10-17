'Arrested ex-officials misused positions, sanctioned Maradu constructions'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The two former government officials, Muhammed Asharaf, 59, former secretary; and Joseph P E, 65, former senior superintendent of the then Maradu grama panchayat; who were arrested in the case related to the illegal construction of four apartment complexes in Maradu, conspired with the arrested builder Sani Francis, 55, director of Holy Faith Builders and Developers Private Ltd, to sanction permit for the construction of 19-story H2O apartment complex on 92.585 cents even after knowing that it was against Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

As per the remand report submitted before Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Wednesday, the trio, along with Jairam Naik, another government employee who is named fourth accused in the case, had intentionally removed the notes which should be kept with the files concerned and thereby misused their official positions. The first accused Sani concealed these facts and sold A 1 flat in H2O flat to the complainant Tony T A, a native of Edathuruthy, Thrissur, citing that the documents were correct and original, in 2010. The court remanded the three accused to judicial custody.

“A report has been submitted before the court to conduct an inquiry after slapping sections 13 (1) (d), 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and sections 120 (b) and 34 of IPC as it was found that severe misconduct had happened from the side of the three accused,” said the report. The Crime Branch sought judicial custody of the accused as they might use their political and financial influence on witnesses to sabotage the ongoing investigation. According to Crime Branch officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CB will seek their custody again for further interrogation.

Maradu municipality to approve demolition firms today at meet

Kochi: Maradu municipality will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday to approve the two shortlisted companies for carrying out demolition of four apartment complexes for violating CRZ rules. It is learnt that the council will give permission to appoint the two shortlisted firms - Edifice Engineering and Vijay Steels & Explosives - to carry out the demolition.