Home Cities Kochi

Branding for recognition 

Also in the competitive industry where hundreds of startup ideas are sprouting in every nook and corner of the country, a good branding helps the startup develop mass recognition.  

Published: 17th October 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajeev Tamhankar
Express News Service

KOCHI: Startups need branding. Without the right brand marketing, it is very difficult for them to stand out from well-established companies. Also in the competitive industry where hundreds of startup ideas are sprouting in every nook and corner of the country, good branding helps the startup develop mass recognition.  

Here’s how the startups can get their brand marketing done:
● Startup PR: Most entrepreneurs do not come from Marketing background and therefore do not understand the real importance of PR for their startup. Press mentions and recognitions can go a long way for a startup. Even in case of TBS Planet Comics,  most VCs started noticing us after the startup was covered in some newspapers and entrepreneurial blog websites.

The point to add here is that for an effective PR, your startup will need a worthwhile story. Perhaps a launch event that can be of interest to media or some internal company progress that is worthy of press mention - something like that. Figure out what story works best for your startup and get some press connections and approach them. After all, it is better to be covered in a newspaper editorial than a newspaper ad.

● Community building- If you are a product startup, a good community will go a long way for your brand. And the sooner you start working  on them, the better it is for your brand. Communities can create ripple effects and multiply your brand awareness. Most of the big brands today are building their own communities and so should you.

● Influencer Marketing- Now this one’s tricky. Because there are hundreds of influencers today on social media and each claiming how they can uplift your brand. The key is to work backwards. Start with identifying who your target audience is, then decide which influencers do they follow on social media and then reach out to them. A post from a right influencer can uplift your brand and from a wrong one can flush your money down the drain. 

● Consumer’s Voice - Branda are built by consumers and not vice versa. So if you really need to get your brand out, you must have your consumers talking about it. Think what can excite your customer? Do they enjoy an Easter egg when they receive your product or do they get surprised by your quality after-sales service? A small startup with a loyal customer review can beat big brands too. Figure out how you can get that done for your venture.

Hope today’s article helps you in getting your brand awareness to maximum and with most optimized potential.For any queries, reach out to me on tamhankarrajeev@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp