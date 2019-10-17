HC appoints advocate commissioner in Panampilly Nagar case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has appointed an advocate commissioner to inspect the commercial establishment operating without a licence in Panampilly Nagar.

The court issued the order on a contempt petition filed by Sobha Ramachandran, a resident of Panampilly Nagar, which stated that the authorities failed to comply with the order directing to close down commercial establishments operating without a valid licence in the residential area.

The advocate commissioner should inspect the establishments, said the court. The court also made it clear that D and O (dangerous and offensive) trade licences can be granted only if purpose changes were lawfully granted for which the report of the advocate commissioner is essential.

The Kochi corporation submitted that out of 101 applications received, 76 applications for purpose change have been allowed.

Besides, out of the 129 applications, only 11 shops have been granted D and O licences. The petitioner alleged that purpose change has been indiscriminately granted without reference to the measurements prescribed in the statute.