Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats: SIT to identify bank accounts and properties

Currently, the case is being probed by the Crime Branch. Further attachment procedures will be done by them, according to officials. 

Published: 17th October 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Maradu  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch SIT, which is investigating the illegal construction of four apartment complexes in Maradu, has begun procedures to identify and attach properties and bank accounts of builders accused in the case. 

The police had commenced actions to freeze more than 50 bank accounts associated with three builders – Holy Faith Builders and Developers Private Ltd, Alfa Ventures Pvt Ltd and Jain Housing and Construction Ltd - when the case was registered in September. 

Currently, the case is being probed by the Crime Branch. Further attachment procedures will be done by them, according to officials. 

Sources with the investigation team said that SIT had sent letters to the Registration IG, Land Revenue Commissioner, Income Tax Department and the Registrar of Companies seeking their assistance to identify the properties and bank accounts associated with the three builders within the country and abroad.
The Supreme Court had earlier directed to attach the properties of the builders if necessary as part of the investigation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp