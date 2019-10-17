Mayor Soumini Jain’s remark on state of roads sparks uproar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition councillors on Wednesday strongly criticised Mayor Soumini Jain for her reply to CPM district secretary CN Mohanan. In a statement issued here, Opposition leader K J Antony and LDF Parliamentary Secretary V P Chandran alleged that the mayor was lying to Kochiites on the bad state of roads.

“The mayor issued a statement that the LDF government has not given a single paisa to Kochi for the repair of roads. This is a false statement. The government has given `527.33 crore to the corporation in the past three years for the development of roads and resolving waterlogging issues. However, the civic body failed in completing the projects in a time-bound manner and as a result, the funds lapsed,” they said in the joint statement.

They also said Kochi was lagging in the implementation of Smart City Mission projects. Cities like Thiruvananthapuram are far ahead of Kochi in implementing projects which are stipualted to be completed by 2020.