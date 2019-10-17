Home Cities Kochi

Only 66 Maradu flat owners submit claim so far for govt compensation

The compensation recommended on Monday was just an interim one,” said the source, adding, as of now, there was no deadline for submission of the claims petition. 

Published: 17th October 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: It's perplexing. Only 66 of the 326 flat owners in Maradu have so far submitted claims petitions before the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee which decides compensation for the apartments to be demolished.

As per the information received from the Maradu municipality, Justice K Balakrishnan Nair committee received 41 applications for compensation on Wednesday, in addition to the 21 it got on Monday. If the documents are in order, the owners will receive a maximum compensation of Rs 25 lakh. A municipality official told TNIE that one reason for the delay in submitting the claims petition could be that many flat owners are abroad.

Lower amount documented during purchase of flats in the sale deed during registration could also be a reason for several owners to delay the submission, the official said.

“Nearly 50 flat owners are settled or residing abroad. Most flat owners have also shown a lesser purchase amount in the sale deed to evade heavy stamp duty. How can they claim `25 lakh if the sale deed is much less? Had they been transparent in their payments, the flat owners wouldn’t have faced such a situation. But 80 per cent of the sale wasn’t executed in a proper way,” said a municipality source.

Maradu municipality chairperson TH Nadeera told TNIE: “I don’t know the exact reason, but more than 200 applications are still pending. Meanwhile, a source in the SC committee said the amount announced for the 14 flat owners on Monday was interim compensation. 

“The committee has to hear the builder’s petition as well. If the sale deed is above Rs 25 lakh, then flat owner will get that much. The compensation recommended on Monday was just an interim one,” said the source, adding, as of now, there was no deadline for submission of the claims petition. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flat
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp