Home Cities Kochi

Probe into blackmailing case widens

They were arrested based on the complaint by the businessman who owns a rice flour mill at Okkal that produces leading brand of rice products.

Published: 17th October 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following arrest of a woman and her lover for allegedly blackmailing a businessman at Perumbavoor and extracting Rs 50 lakh from him, police on Wednesday decided to expand the probe into the incident based on inputs that the duo were part of a gang which might have similarly extracted money from others.

“We will seek custody of the duo. The probe will be carried out based on the statements of the accused,” said a police officer. The officer said they were checking the bank accounts of the accused to trace the money transactions. “Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had transferred the money in batches to other accounts. We are seeking more details from the victim to verify the fund transactions. We suspect involvement of more persons in the gang,” he said.

The Perumbavoor police arrested the woman and her lover identified as Seema, 32, of Chalakkudy and Sahal, 31, of Edappally on Tuesday. They were arrested based on the complaint by the businessman who owns a rice flour mill at Okkal that produces leading brand of rice products.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp