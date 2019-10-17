Shailaja’s comment on dengue spread condemned

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on Health Minister KK Shailaja for her comments against the corporation’s steps to control the spread of dengue fever in Kochi, Mayor Soumini Jain termed the accusations as politically-motivated. “The health minister’s statement against the corporation’s preventive measures of dengue fever is purely fictitious and politically-motivated,” said Jain.

The mayor alleged that the statement was an attempt to hide the health department’s lapses.



“The outbreak of dengue has reported in several panchayats and municipalities in the district. We have been taking stringent measures to control the spread for the past few weeks. As part of the mosquito eradication programme, the corporation has started spraying a new chemical across all divisions as we found the existing chemicals to be ineffective,”

said Jain.