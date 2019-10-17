Home Cities Kochi

Students try to threaten murder case witnesses 

  The witnesses gave their statements, police said

Published: 17th October 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-seven students of Government Arts and Science College, Nandanam, were arrested for assembling at Tiruvallur court campus allegedly to threaten witnesses who were to give statements before a court in connection with the murder of a brick-kiln owner at Melmanambedu village on September 26.

Police said Venkataraman, was killed by a bike-borne gang, when he was waiting near his house at the village near Vellavedu in Tiruvallur district. Investigation revealed that Venkataraman’s brother Thangaraj, a former panchayat president of Melmanambedu, was murdered in 2018 when he was on his morning walk owing to previous enmity. As Venkataraman was a witness in his brother’s murder case, he received calls threatening him. Rajesh and his relative Dinesh were cited as accused in Venkataraman murder case, said the police.

In connection with the murder case before Tiruvallur court, five witnesses were asked to appear on Tuesday to give their statement. “As the witnesses were waiting in the corridor, one of them spotted the college students,” said a police officer. Investigation revealed that Vimal, a relative of Rajesh and Dinesh, who was studying in the college, had brought his friends to threaten witnesses and stop them from tendering evidence.

During questioning, the students did not have a valid reason for waiting in the court. Police registered a case on a complaint from one Gajendran. All students were arrested. Tiruvallur police have registered a case against the students for carrying weapons and under section 195 A of IPC.   The witnesses gave their statements, police said

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp