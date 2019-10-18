Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats: Municipality denies nod to two demolition companies

The council denied the approval for the two firms saying Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is in charge of the demolition of apartments, ‘insulted’ the council.

Published: 18th October 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The petition said that the buyers of the Maradu flats were not aware of legal intricacies. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Putting pressure on the state government which is going ahead with its plan to demolish the four apartment complexes at Maradu, an emergency council meeting of Maradu municipality held here on Thursday turned down the proposal to approve the two short-listed companies - Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and Chennai-based Vijay Steels and Explosives - for carrying out the demolition. 

The council denied the approval for the two firms saying Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is in charge of the demolition of apartments, ‘insulted’ the council. This is the second time the council is rejecting the decision taken by the technical committee to appoint the two companies to carry out demolition. Last Saturday, the council had denied the nod for the two companies saying the proposal was not included in the council’s agenda.

Speaking to TNIE, T H Nadeera, chairperson of Maradu municipality, said the first emergency council meeting held last Saturday was to clear the apprehension of councillors regarding the demolition. “The proposal submitted by the sub-collector was denied on Saturday due to a technicality involved in including the proposal on the agenda. But the sub-collector on the same day wrote a letter to the state government to ratify and sanction the decision taken by the technical committee.. We only came to know about the letter when the secretary mentioned about it in the council,” she said. 

If the council’s decision was not necessary, she asked why did the sub-collector ask for the convening of the emergency meeting on Thursday. “If he had informed us about his letter to the state government, we might not have called the meeting. He has insulted the council by taking a unilateral decision,” said Nadeera.

The councillors from both the ruling and opposition parties also lashed out at the sub-collector saying that the Maradu municipality will not take any responsibility on the demolition of buildings. However, an officer associated with the sub-collector said the prime duty of the government is to implement the SC order. “ The protest and the allegation are part of a political game,” said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats demolition
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp