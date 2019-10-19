Backpacker hostels on demand

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Tourism sector in Kochi is going through troubled times, adversely affecting the hospitality industry. While hotels and homestays witness a lean period, backpacker hostels seem to have weathered the storm, thanks to their offer of a budget-friendly stay.With Kochi turning into a major tourist destination, backpacker hostels have mushroomed across the city and they are witnessing high footfalls, both solo and group travellers.

Affordable

From a traveller’s point of view, backpacker hostels offer flexibility and convenience at affordable rates. “Hostels were there in Kochi much before, but the boom happened during the last two years. Factors like demonetisation and floods have affected the hotel industry and people now opt for budget-friendly stays,” says Paulin George, franchise owner, Zostel Kochi, Fort Kochi.

Most of the hostels provide two types of accommodation, the popular dormitory rooms and private rooms.

“When travellers get a bed in an airconditioned room for around Rs 350 with amenities like locker facility, free Wi-Fi, games and events, why would they book a room for Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000. This is the main reason why many solo and group travellers prefer hostels over hotel now,” adds Paulin.

“The only difference is that three to four travellers will be sharing a dormitory in a hostel. Socialising is the main advantage of hostels. Interactions happen more in hostels and a traveller’s network gets expanded. However, those who want privacy can opt for private rooms,” says Alan K Joseph, manager, The Lost Hostel, Fort Kochi.

According to Paulin, they get around 300-350 occupants every month. “During off-season (April-September), 60 per cent of the occupants are Indians. This month, we already had around 300 occupants and 80 per cent of them were foreigners. During December and Kochi-Muziris Biennale time, almost all beds and private rooms are occupied.”

Alan says that they get around 10 occupants a day. “More than 50 per cent of our customers during the off-season are foreigners. North Indians are very much used to hostels and they are the other major occupants. As Fort Kochi has many hostels, there is a stiff competition.”

“The majority of the occupants are from Chennai and Bengaluru. Among Indians,techies form a good base among our customers,” says Paulin. The mixed dormitory is the most popular among travellers. Private rooms are gaining acceptance too. “We get around 5-6 bookings for private rooms a month. Kitchen facilities are there in hostels which cuts down a traveller’s food budget. We also take them for trips around Fort Kochi and arrange dinner, all free of cost,” says Alan.

Most of the hostels in Kochi get around 3,000-4,000 occupants a year.

Hostels are the future

“Kochi, being the financial capital and business hub, is well connected by road, rail and air. Hence, the

demand for backpacking and alternative forms of accommodation is growing at a rapid pace because of which one can see many backpacking hostels opening up in Kochi. With a limited supply of good quality and reliable accommodation, backpacking and tenting will see an uptick soon,” says Deepal Vivek, an entrepreneur.

Overhead expense

The overhead expense is one factor which bothers the hostels. Even if there is only an occupant, they have to provide facilities like air conditioner. “The building rent and bills make a good amount. However, we are committed to providing great customer experience,” says Paulin.