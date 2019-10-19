Home Cities Kochi

‘Ban waste-dumping in Perandoor canal’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to issue an order prohibiting dumping of garbage and other waste into Perandoor canal within two weeks.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a petition filed by K J Treasa and another resident of Gandhinagar seeking a directive to the state government to come up with a permanent scheme to remove solid waste and weeds so as to ensure the free flow of water. According to them, no action had been taken to clean the canal or at least remove the weeds. The court observed that people had forgotten that the canal was once a freshwater stream. It has now turned into a sewage canal. The boards containing the gist of the order should be installed along the banks of Perandoor canal to alert the public, ordered the court.

The court also directed Kochi corporation to take necessary steps to stop the dumping of garbage and other waste by initiating action against those found throwing waste into the canal. The city police commissioner and other police officers are to give implicit assistance to the corporation for taking action against violators, said the court.

The government submitted that the original width of the canal was 16.5 m. In fact, many had encroached upon the canal. The survey to identify encroachers along 3.5 km was completed.

