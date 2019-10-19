Home Cities Kochi

Edited video: Chammany files complaint to Kochi police chief, election returning officer

In the complaint, Chammany said his reply to the allegation made by former CPM candidate Mumthaz Teacher on the condition of roads in the interview was edited with a bad intention.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kochi Mayor and District Congress Committee secretary Tony Chammany on Friday filed a complaint before the city police commissioner and election returning officer about an  edited video of his interview to a television channel being spread on social media to gain political mileage in the upcoming byelection.

In the complaint, Chammany said his reply to the allegation made by former CPM candidate Mumthaz Teacher on the condition of roads in the interview was edited with a bad intention. He also said the edited video was spread on social media. In his complaint, Chammany said LDF candidate Manu Roy used the video clip on Facebook as part of the election campaign. He said the video resulted in creating misunderstanding about the Congress and its candidate T J Vinodh among the public. The video was promoted through paid service of FB and was also uploaded on the CPM’s official page, he alleged. He also said CPM leaders were involved in spreading the video.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala bypolls Tony Chammany Congress
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp