Home Cities Kochi

Gradient kattan and steamy puttu

Kattanaum Puttum, on Stadium Link Road, whips up some delectable Kerala fares to go with its titular
rice-powder steam cakes

Published: 19th October 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: The first time I drove by Kattanum Puttum a month ago, I was surprised by the swarm of people waiting by what looked like an upgraded thattukada. As I struggled to read the diminutive English words accompanying the jazzy Malayalam ones on the name board, I made a mental note to dine at the bustling restaurant located on an otherwise quite Stadium Link Road at Kaloor.

Ramesh  V K and Rafiq Abdul Majeed

Opened a little more than one-and-half years ago by four partners–Rafiq Abdul Majeed, Saneesh Jose, Jamal Ahmed and Ramesh V K–Kattanum Puttum serves a number of delicacies, especially naadan, to diners late into the night at an incredible price.

“We’ve had NRIs coming to the outlet straight from the airport, dine and then make way home. There’ve been lots of takers for beef kanthari and spring chicken. Most recipes are original, introduced after thorough trial by the partners and chefs. We also use the best quality ingredients. Pink Himalayan salt, which we use for all dishes, is a case in point,” said Saneesh.I stepped in and quickly realised what all the fuss was about.

Their kattan is a beautiful dusky gradient served in an OG chai glass. The still tea is so good in its looks that you don’t feel like tampering it by taking a sip. Topped with fresh mint leaves, the drink is a medicine for the soul. Whoever said life begins after coffee has, for sure, never tasted the kattan here. It’s surprising how fast the mint seeps into the warm beverage that is ever so mild in flavour and glides smoothly down your throat like a swig of fine wine. The kattan can be paired with an array of snack options of which pazhampori and parippu vada are crowd favourites.

The restaurant serves as many as 25 types of curries. There are four varieties of fish, squid, prawns, crab, and multiple fares of chicken, mutton, beef and a handful of vegetarian options to choose from, to go with their titular rice powder steam cakes.

Frankly overwhelmed by the choices, I settled on the modest chicken roast with what else but a generous portion of the cylindrical puttu served with the indispensable pappadam. The chicken is cooked to perfection in the thick brothy, creamy curry.

The meat is so tender that it tears off the bone at the slightest touch, just like the puttu which crumbles, waiting to be dug into. Staying true to the quintessentially Malayali way of eating, I dive in hands first only to be hit by a riot of flavours that blessed all the right notes on my typically Indian palate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp