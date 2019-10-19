HC asks govt to decide on setting up parking area for container trucks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to take a final decision regarding setting up a parking area with all other infrastructural amenities for container trailers coming to International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), Vallarpadom, within three months.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice C K Abdul Rahim issued the order on the petition filed by Eloor municipal councillor V T Joseph Sherry, seeking a directive to establish a parking yard with sufficient space for container trailers, goods vehicles and other vehicles coming to ICTT. Advocate V V Nandagopal Nambiar, counsel for the petitioner, submitted though he had submitted several representations to the government suggesting remedial measures to avert the menace created by illegal parking and the environmental pollution in and around Container Road, no effective measures have been taken.

The petitioner suggested to set up an international parking yard having all facilities for parking container lorries and other vehicles. Nearly 150 acres of unused land is available in FACT township area in Eloor municipality itself. This yard is close to ICTT and there is sufficient road access. The plight of drivers and cleaners of these vehicles can also be solved if a suitable parking yard is provided with basic amenities like food, water and shelter. The drivers and cleaners in the truck are reaching the destination after four to five days of tiresome journey. They are not provided with facilities to meet their primary needs here. So, they are forced to cook food and meet their primary needs on the roadside.

The container trailers are still being parked along on either side of Container Road. The total length of the stretch is 15 km and it provides easy access to the city from Kalamasserry without traffic hurdles. The heavy vehicles parked on both sides of the road result in a series of accidents. Parking also causes serious environmental pollution as food waste and plastic are dumped by the side of the road as well as in water bodies.

