Kochi

Passionate philatelist wins stamp of approval

On October 10, Mala Post Office saw a crowd thronging its premises. It was World Post Day, but there was something more.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On October 10, Mala Post Office saw a crowd thronging its premises. It was World Post Day, but there was something more. Class XII student Hariharan Benny had displayed his finest collection of stamps, around 500 of them, from various countries. After the success of the display, he was requested to conduct the same at the Government LP School, Mala. What’s surprising is that Hariharan’s supply of stamps dates back to the time of his father, who was an avid stamp collector. After he bequeathed his collection to little Hariharan and left for the Gulf countries, Hariharan collected every little stamp from the letters his father exchanged with the family.

However, in Class VI, Hariharan developed a blood-clotting disease on one of his legs and had to be amputated. Whilst he rested after the surgery, he gathered his collection and sorted them according to themes. Almost six years later, Hariharan’s mother, a nursing professor at MG University, casually asked him to exhibit his collection, which he willingly agreed to. The next few days saw Hariharan and his friends arranging the stamps to be displayed. And finally, on World Post Day, Hariharan’s display was exhibited for the whole of Mala to see.

Hariharan’s interests go beyond the philatelic world. He was featured in the movie ‘Iyobinte Pusthakam’, an advertisement ‘Run Kerala Run’ and a short film ‘All the Best’ which won national and state-level accolades.

“I got the chance to act in the movie while I was at a rehabilitation centre in Tripunithura. Since then, I’ve received various opportunities. The credit goes to my mother. After having lost one leg at a young age, I felt that I wouldn’t be able to pursue anything. But she kept telling that all I’ve lost is one leg, that there are people who’ve lost both limbs and how nothing has deterred them. That has kept me going,” said Hariharan.                       

