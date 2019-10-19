Home Cities Kochi

Tattwa contributes to ‘The Wishing Tree’

The workshop focused on the importance of art in people’s daily lives and the need to reduce, reuse and recycle non-biodegradable items.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

The Tattwa team at the workshop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If one student wished to live in a clean world, the other wished to be a National Geographic photographer. Each student of Tattwa Centre, a concept school in Kochi, expressed such unique wishes to install the wish tree during the workshop organised at the centre.

To sensitise children about the degradation of the environment, the centre had organised a five-day workshop, ‘The Wishing Tree’ till Friday. The workshop was spearheaded by Brazilian artist professor Dr Paulo Cesar Teles with the assistance of handicraft expert Rosana Bernardo. His brainchild, ‘the wishing tree’ has been envisaged as an international project covering countries such as Namibia and Japan.

The workshop focused on the importance of art in people’s daily lives and the need to reduce, reuse and recycle non-biodegradable items. The project tries to spread awareness among the students on their role in reducing the usage of plastics. “The wishing tree was installed using recycled materials such as tubes, pipes, cloth, paper, plastic bottles. The children made sketches and crafts with the help of the artists during the workshop. And the main aim is to educate children about the protection of the environment and the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle through art as a medium,” said Dr Shailaja Menon, director, Tattwa Centre.

Also, the ‘wish tree’ used multimedia technology to capture the students’ interest. The multimedia technology is incorporated with the tree. “Through gesture recognition technology, the tree gets activated and the wishes and sketches made by the children get projected on adjacent screens,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp