Telling visual stories

Through his work, Shajith wants to preserve the landscapes that have become a zone for construction activities.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:45 AM

Works of Shajith R B  Vincent Pulickal

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: At the art gallery in Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, ‘Real Myth’, a solo exhibition by Shajith R B, is underway. Shajith’s works have an emotional touch. His childhood memories of living in  Malappattam village in Kannur is reflected in t. “The landscapes that I have tried to depict are actual locations in Kannur,” says the artist. He has preferred to draw landscapes rather than human and animal figures. “I have made the figures small to show that we are just a small entity in nature,” he says.

Shajith R B

‘Lover 24’, one of the larger paintings, shows a bridge over a river under a canopy of trees. A small figure of a peacock is faintly visible on the other side of the bridge. Shajith has tried to bring about the reflection of light and shadows on the bridge. “The effect adds a sense of mystique to the work,” he says. For this work, Shajith received the 2018 State Lalitha Kala Akademi award. The reflection of the water, movement of the wind and raindrops falling on the leaves are some of the other elements that increase the visual appeal. Similarly, time is another element that Shajith has tried to add to his works. “My themes are based on nature and its conservation,” he says.

Through his work, Shajith wants to preserve the landscapes that have become a zone for construction activities. A group of nine sketches, some of which have conveyed his experience of walking through the paddy fields in his village are also featured. Painting is something that the artist loves doing. “It is also thrilling to see my finished works at an exhibition like this,” saya Shajith.    

As a practitioner of watercolour painting, Shajith feels that the natural wetness of the medium has helped in bringing emotional elements onto the canvas. He is one of three Indian artists who participated in the International Watercolour Fest held at Sharjah last year. Watercolour artists from 150 countries had participated. “It was a good experience to see the works of other artists,” says Shajith. According to him, watercolour painting is more popular in Japan and Thailand. He feels that watercolour as a medium is less popular in India and is treated as a medium only for painting competitions. He believes that artists should be truthful to the time that he lives in. “We should represent what we experience in the form of art. Art is a process of telling visual stories,” says Shajith.

