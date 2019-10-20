Home Cities Kochi

A nostrum for anxiety

Santhosh Lakshman’s short film ‘Ottamooli’ introduces us to Chaman Chacko, a young man who is perplexed as his friend gets 736 likes for his TikTok video.

By Gayathri Krishna 
KOCHI: “Can you hypnotise me to set my mind free?” Chaman wanted an immediate solution to the problems in his life. His desperation makes him clumsy and quite confused in front of the psychologist. All he wanted was a wonder drug.

Santhosh Lakshman’s short film ‘Ottamooli’ introduces us to Chaman Chacko, a young man who is perplexed as his friend gets 736 likes for his TikTok video. The character has sleeping issues, cannot balance his work and personal life and keeps repeating that he is stressed.

Director Jeethu Joseph has given his shot at acting, as the psychologist. He is cool at first and eventually becomes the showstopper by finding a solution for Chaman. Vineeth Mohan as Chaman represents the young generation, suffering from stress resulting from even the smallest dilemma in life. He has portrayed the fear that many in our society go through while facing life and its hurdles.

The nine-minute film also points to the growing suicidal tendencies in people even for the slightest reason. Santhosh said: “I often drop my wife at her office and return through Thevara. I keep checking my phone every time I wait for the railway gate to open. Once I forgot to take my phone, that gave me a chance to see things and observe people around me. The incident sounds dramatic but frankly this was not something I have noticed before.

“I have worked with Jeethu sir in ‘Aadhi’. He remains calm and poised even during hectic schedules during shoot days. He can actually adorn the role of a church priest or a teacher in Malayalam films (laughs). An excellent filmmaker, Jeethu Sir is a person whom I have always admired and he has also given several inputs for Ottamooli,” he added.

The film has already crossed 86,000 views on YouTube without much promotion. Santosh wants it to reach more people so as to spread the relevant message the film depicts. So next time think twice before going to a doctor to seek help for your stress, he might have a hammer in his first aid kit!

