For a safer and better Kerala

By Gautham S
KOCHI: The 2018 flood in Kerala was unexpected and it created a lot of havoc in many districts. While the state was recovering from it, another flood came in August 2019. This time, northern Kerala was badly affected. ‘Pralayanantharam Keralam Padikkathirunathu’, a book written by C M Joy, explains the factors which led to the back-to-back flood and the measures to prevent it in future.

The book was written after last year’s flood. The government hasn’t done a scientific study on why it happened. That’s why it recurred,” says Joy. “The main issue is the unscientific development policy of the government. Many people are encroaching  lands illegally. They escape with a fine, but the lands aren’t recovered. Encroachment should be stopped, otherwise it will lead to environmental disasters,” he adds.  
According to Joy, quarries are another factor which is badly impacting our environment. 
“In 2018, there were 5,900 quarries. The number has increased to 6,200 in 2019,” he says. As per the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the period from 2000-2100  is the time when people are going to experience unprecedented flood, cyclones and wildfires. 
There are places which have not received rainfall in the past two years. There is a saying that ‘Think globally, act locally’. 

Countries should take care of their resources, else people will be in distress. The volume of carbon dioxide in the environment has increased due to human activities. “The previous generation protected the resources for our sake. We have to sustain it for our future generations,” says Joy. 
His book also provides many suggestions for reviving Kerala. They include dam management, putting an end to corruption in all sectors, restriction in exploiting natural resources, water management in all panchayats, popularising the use of solar energy, taking proper measures to curb wildfire, removal of encroachments in canals and lakes, prevention of all forms of pollution and reviving the use of ponds and public wells. 

“Kerala needs to find solutions. Islands will soon disappear as the glaciers are melting. We shouldn’t create more environmental refugees. Many countries have already declared they won’t be accepting refugees,” he says.

Joy asserts that the authorities should take measures to implement water harvesting effectively. He also says the drainage should be set up properly in all places so that waterlogging can be prevented. 
“All political parties should come up with initiatives to protect nature. We have research institutes like the National Centre for Earth Science Studies and Kerala Forest Research Institute. Scientists working in such institutes should come up with solutions for flood, wildfires and landslides. Their potential should be used for society. It is their job,” he says.

Joy holds a doctorate in Environmental Science and had worked as an associate professor at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, for 26 years. He is currently the research guide in the Botany department of MG University.

