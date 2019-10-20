Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flat owners to get interim compensation from Monday

However, it is learnt that the government order on disbursing the fund has reached the local body which is responsible for the transfer of compensation.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

The workers of Vijay Steels and Explosives removing the windows of Alfa Serene as part of its preparatory work for demolishing the twin apartment towers | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Flat owners of four apartment complexes at Maradu who were evicted following the Supreme Court order will get their interim compensation recommended by the Justice Balakrishnan Nair committee from Monday onwards. 

Snehil Kumar Singh, Fort Kochi sub-collector who is monitoring the demolition of apartments, told mediapersons here on Saturday that the compensation to 107 flat owners is to be issued from Monday onwards. 

“The 107 flat owners have to submit an affidavit on a Rs 200-stamp paper to the municipality for getting compensation. The affidavit should also include bank details. If all the details are up to the mark, the funds will be transferred to the flat owners’ bank accounts,” he said.

As per the information, as many as 196 claim petitions have been submitted to the committee so far and of which the committee has already cleared 107. The remaining petitions are scheduled for hearing in the next sitting on Tuesday. 

However, it is learnt that the government order on disbursing the fund has reached the local body which is responsible for the transfer of compensation. “The government has only sent the format of an affidavit. The municipality neither received nor informed about the amount set aside for the disbursement to the flat owners. We hope the government will issue an order in this regard on Monday,” said  a Maradu municipality official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp