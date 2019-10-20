Take care of bone bank deposit before it’s too late

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: We often hear instances of old people fall and suffer bone fractures. They may have walked carefully and not tripped over something but fall all of a sudden without any reason. This condition arises when the person has osteoporosis and the fracture is not caused after the fall. The bone fracture happens first and then they fall.

Being a silent killer, osteoporosis cannot be identified unless or until the patient gets a fracture. Though it is known to be a disease that affects the older population, the doctors say there is a change in the trend with increased cases of youngsters getting it.

“Osteoporosis is a metabolic bone disease characterised by low bone density. The age between 20 and 30 is the peak bone mass age when the bony tissues get deposited in the bone bank for skeletal maturation. After this period, the bone resorption -- loss of minerals -- starts. So, it is important to deposit as much bone mass as possible. However, with the changed lifestyle and food habits, the cases of osteoporosis in youngsters have also increased,” said Dr R Venugopal, VKM Hospital, Tripunithura.

The aerated drinks, junk food, lack of exercise and less exposure to sunlight are the common reasons for osteoporosis. “Compared to old times, the children are less exposed to sunlight, physical activities and consume more aerated drinks. And these result in low bone mass and cause osteoporosis,” said Dr Venugopal. Since the disease is a silent killer, one should be aware of the signs body show such as body pain, decrease in height, hunchback, stooping and fractures. The disease can be confirmed through a bone mineral density test.

Compared to men, women are more prone to the disease. One in two women and one in eight men over 50 will have an osteoporosis-related fracture. “After menopause, more than 50 per cent of bone mass is lost and estrogen can no longer inhibit the activities of resorbing cells. But in the case of men, it would not affect until the age of 70. It is called involutional osteoporosis,” he added.Also, for a person with diabetes meningitis, hyperthyroidism and kidney problems can get osteoporosis at a young age. Consuming some medicines with steroids that lead to the loss of bone mass will also cause the same.

Prevention

If one takes care of the bone bank deposit from the childhood itself, it will be easy to prevent the disease. A healthy lifestyle with a diet rich in Vitamin D and calcium, adequate sunlight exposure, regular aerobic contact exercises and cessation of smoking and alcoholism will go a long way in the management of osteoporosis.

“Axial loading exercises in old age is a good option to prevent the disease. The chance of fracture can be reduced with proper exercise and proper sunlight exposure for at least 20 to 30 minutes a day. The best way to counter this is by walking. When we walk, the bones receive maximum protein as the muscles get activated. The muscles’ actions improve bone quantity.