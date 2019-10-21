Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam assembly bypoll: 135 booths ready, polling to take place from 7 am

Live webcasting of polling will be done in 15 sensitive booths; candidates visit churches, houses in last-minute bid to woo voters

Published: 21st October 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

With the mikes and loudspeakers back in storeroom, its time for silent campaigning. A man makes a garland of pamphlets to be hung up outside a polling booth on Sunday| Albin Mathew

With the mikes and loudspeakers back in storeroom, its time for silent campaigning. A man makes a garland of pamphlets to be hung up outside a polling booth on Sunday| Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of Ernakulam assembly bypoll, the voting for which will take place on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm. Security personnel have been deployed in all 135 booths to prevent untoward incidents. Holiday has also been declared for schools, government offices and private firms in connection with the bypoll.

Mock polls for the election agents will be held around 5.30 am. Adequate backup Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) have been kept ready to ensure uninterrupted voting. As per the report submitted by City Police Commissioner, live webcasting of the polling will be done in 15 sensitive booths under the surveillance of Chief Electoral Officer.

On Sunday, the candidates of the three fronts were engaged in a silent campaigning.UDF candidate T J Thomas began his day by attending a holy mass at St Mary’s Basalica along with his family. After the prayers he met the believers and vicar Fr Davis Madavana. Then he visited St Francis Assisi Cathedral and sought blessings from Fr Joseph Padiyaramparambil. Following this, he visited a few houses and sought votes. Meanwhile, LDF candidate Manu Roy commenced his campaign on the final day after offering prayers at the cemetery of his mother at St Joseph’s Church, Thevara. He then visted Konthuruthi St John Nepumsyan Church, Lourde Matha Church, Thevara and CSI Emmanuel Church, Broadway. He also took part in door-to-door campaigns in Vaduthala, Kunnumpuram, Cheranelloor, Kaloor, Shenoys Raod and Pottakuzhy. Later, he sought votes at Ernakulam Junction railway station premises, Gandhinagar and Panampilly Nagar.

NDA candidate C G Rajagopal began his day by seeking votes at St Joachims School, Kadavanthra, where he was an alumnus. Later, he met those arrived to offer prayers and to attend Bible class. He also sought votes at the shops nearby and visited SNDP and NSS leaders.

Crucial day
■ Voting will be held from 7am to 6pm
■ Total booths: 135
■ Mock poll to be held at 5.30am
■ Holiday for schools, govt offices and private firms

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam assembly bypoll
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp