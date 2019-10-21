Home Cities Kochi

Kochi corporation fails to ban plastic carry bags

Its decision to replace plastic bags with eco-friendly ones in supermarkets from September 1 failed, as did its move ahead of Onam.

Published: 21st October 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi corporation, one of the highest revenue-generating civic bodies in the state, has miserably failed in enforcing the ban on plastic carry bags and find a suitable alternative to it. There has been no shortage of announcements by the council — five in two years. However, the corporation has not taken any concrete step to implement the same.

Its decision to replace plastic bags with eco-friendly ones in supermarkets from September 1 failed, as did its move ahead of Onam. As a result, the city is generating 100 tonnes of plastic waste daily.
“Plastic harms humans as well as marine wealth. Kochi, is the state’s commercial capital and Broadway here is the real hub of banned plastic carry bags. However, the corporation is not ready to take action against the shop owners there who have stored tonnes of plastic carry bags in their shops. The corporation’s announcements are mere publicity stunt,” said K J Antony, Opposition leader in the council.
He said had the corporation raided the shops, the plastic bag menace could have been controlled. He said banning plastic carry bags was essential if the corporation wanted to save people from environmental threats.

“Not just plastic bags, but sale of mineral water and liquor in plastic bottles should also be banned. The corporation, district collector and the government should work together. A lethargic attitude will not fetch the desired results,” Antony said.

No change in demand-supply

Interestingly, the demand and supply of plastic carry bags in shops remain the same despite the raids conducted by the corporation. Recently, the corporation had recovered plastic bags from 284 of the 788 shops it raided.

The civic body’s plan to introduce holograms on plastic bags, a move which could have generated additional revenue for the corporation, also failed to materialise.Each hologram-bearing plastic bag would have cost `10 - `15, which would also have discouraged shoppers from buying the bags and encourage them to use cloth or paper bags. Though Mayor Soumini Jain had assured its implementation, no action has been taken in this direction.

‘Yes, we have plastic bags’
Shop owners admitted to stocking plastic carry bags in large quantities as the corporation had failed to bring clarity to its order. “An alternative to plastic bags is essential. But neither the government nor the corporation has taken a proper decision. If they provide an alternative, we are ready to replace the plastic bags,” said a representative of Kerala State Vypara Vyavasayi Samithi

Meeting soon
Mayor Soumini Jain passed the buck to the corporation officials saying they had failed to enforce the ban on plastic carry bags despite several orders. “It is true the ban is yet to be fully implemented. A meeting with all stakeholders will be conducted in the coming days,” she told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi corporation plastic
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp