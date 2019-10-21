Home Cities Kochi

Memory cafe organised for Alzheimer’s affected

The social work students of De Paul Institute of Science and Technology provided necessary support for organising the memory cafe.

Published: 21st October 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the aim to create a friendly society for the Alzheimer’s affected, ‘Prajna’ of the Centre for Neuroscience, Cusat, has organised a memory cafe as part of Udbodh project at Tonico Café, Kakkanad, on Sunday. The memory cafe was organised in association with the Managing and Generating Innovations for Community Services (MAGICS) and the IMA ‘Care of Elderly’ programme. The social work students of De Paul Institute of Science and Technology provided necessary support for organising the memory cafe.

Speaking on the occasion, Baby Chakrapani, convenor, Udbodh, said the memory cafe was conducted with an aim to bring the affected persons to the mainstream of the society. Dr Mathew Abraham, noted neurologist, said that memory cafes will help in the mental and emotional well-being of the patient as well as those who are taking care of them.

Extending the support of the National Health Mission (NHM) Dr Praveen G Pai, state consultant, NHM, said that gatherings like these will help in the formulation of government policies. Prasad M Gopal, co-convenor, Udbodh, also spoke on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Memory cafe Alzheimer Prajna
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp