2,153 people moved to 11 relief camps

The district administration has opened 11 relief camps in the district after torrential rain submerged the low-lying areas in the city on Monday morning.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration has opened 11 relief camps in the district after torrential rain submerged the low-lying areas in the city on Monday morning. As per the statistics available with the district administration, 2,153 people including 329 children, have been shifted from their homes to the relief camps. While two camps were opened under Kochi taluk, nine camps have been opened under the Kanayannur taluk limits, officials said.

“We have put the village officers and revenue staff and rescue agencies on high alert. An NDRF team called the city to act in case of any necessary situation. At present, the situation is under control,” said Ernakulam collector S Suhas.

Operation Breakthrough to clear drainage
Meanwhile, Suhas launched an ‘Operation Breakthrough project’ to remove the clogged drainage in the city which resulted in the waterlogging on Monday. The collector launched the project as per the direction of Chief Minister. The project which started by associating with the stakeholders started by clearing the waterlogging at KSEB substation in Kaloor on Monday night. 

Quarry ban
Collector Suhas also imposed a ban on blasting of rock and mining in quarry areas for 72 hours. The ban will prevail until further order from the district administration. 

