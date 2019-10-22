Kochi in deep waters yet again

Home Cities Kochi

With memories of last year’s flood yet to fade away, Kochiites had to face another deluge on Monday morning with heavy rain pounding the city.

An ambulance struggling to negotiate flooded road at Edappally. The rising water level disrupted the movement of many vehicles

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With memories of last year’s flood yet to fade away, Kochiites had to face another deluge on Monday morning with heavy rain pounding the city. Our lensmen Albin Mathew, Arun Angela and A Sanesh capture the mess that ensued

A Monday Mess
On Monday, Kochi woke up to a deluge with incessant rain that lashed the city since Sunday night inundating the roads. Houses were flooded while bylanes and main roads were completely submerged. Office-goers struggled to get out of their houses while public transportation went haywire.  With many buses keeping off roads, commuters had a harrowing time.

Online taxis and autorickshaws too avoided the flooded roads, further throwing life out of gear.  Huge rush was witnessed at Metro stations with it being the best operational mode of transport available on Monday. However, the situation improved by afternoon with rain stopping, causing water to recede in many places.

