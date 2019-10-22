Mentally unstable youth kills parents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bizarre incident, a mentally unstable youth allegedly killed his parents at Subhash Nagar, Elamakkara in the city on Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as A S Shamsu, 60, a retired Cochin Port Trust employee, and his wife Saraswathy, 57, of Azheekkal Kadavu Veettil, Anchanappilly Lane, Subhash Nagar. The Elamakkara police detained the couple’s 33-year-old son, Sanal. The neighbours said Sanal threatened his mother with a machete and chased her out of the house after an altercation.

The neighbours said the accused threatened his mother with a machete. “Around 6.15am, we heard his mother screaming. We rushed to the spot and saw him attacking her. We tried to hold him back but he threatened to attack us. When Shamsu returned, we told him about the incident and he went upstairs. After a few hours, we heard loud screaming coming from the house,” said Sangeetha, a neighbour.

By the time, the neighbours called the couple’s son-in-law Vipin and informed him about the violence. Vipin arrived at the house, broke open the window and found Sanal inside. There was a pool of blood in the room.

“The real reason behind the death would be ascertained only after postmortem examination. We have learnt that the accused was mentally unstable and undergoing treatment for several years. Preliminary inquiry suggested he hacked the couple from behind. Several wounds were found on Saraswathy. ,” said Thrikkakara ACP V K Raju, who visited the spot. Police recovered a hammer, knives, and blades from the spot.

Panic in Subhash Nagar

Kochi: According to residents of Subhash Nagar, Elamakkara, said accused Sanal, 33, came across as a calm person though he had no contacts with neighbours. Sanal, who used to stay with his parents Shamsu and Saraswathy in the two-storey house on Anchanappilly Lane, had been undergoing treatment for the past 10 years. He is a bachelor. Sajeevan, a distant relative, said there were hardly any issues plaguing the family. Neighbours said Sanal behaved oddly even after the police reached the spot following an alert from people. Reghu, a neighbour, said Shamsu was extremely popular among the people in the area.

“However, Sanal had no such contacts. I used to meet him during my morning walk. He was well turned out every time. I could not believe how he could have committed this kind of a crime,” he said. A Vypeen native, Shamsu chose to settle down at Subhash Nagar several years following his retirement from Cochin Port Trust.