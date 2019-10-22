The ‘bridge’ song

Swetha Kadiyala By

KOCHI: Stuck in a traffic jam close to the Palarivattom flyover one day, Remya Sarvada Das, a singer and assistant director, was struck with an interesting thought. The flyover which was intended to ease traffic snarls and provide a breather for the commuters, is instead, unfortunately, rendering the exact opposite function. What started as nothing more than an idle musing has resulted in a refreshingly satirical music video titled ‘Palarivattom Palam Pattu’ on the state of affairs surrounding the controversial flyover.

“The bridge is also being used by many for inadvertent purposes. For example, when it rains, a lot of people take shelter under the construction. Likewise, many homeless people and migrant workers have settled there and made the space their home. I thought this was interesting and a couple of lines came to my mind which I recited to my friends as soon as I got home. They suggested that I release a music video. Thus Palarivattom Palam Pattu was born,” says Remya who is currently in Darjeeling pursuing a two-month mountaineering course.

The video which has already garnered over 21,000 views on YouTube. It is composed in a semi-classical tune. Progressing as light-hearted commentary rather than a scathing critique, the song throws a unique perspective on the contentious topic. As lyricist, composer, singer and director, Remya is grateful to her friends for making the project a reality. “All the cast and crew credited for the video are my friends. It’s an output born from friendship,” she says.

Although the idea took shape before monsoons, Remya and her friends could not begin production because of the rain. “Just two weeks ago, my friends reminded me about the project. I had to leave for the mountaineering course and by the time I would be back, there are high chances of the flyover being demolished. We thought it was now or never.

So, I went to my friend’s studio and recorded the song, the shooting and editing took two more days and we released the video almost immediately,” says Remya. The video was shot around Chalakudy and Potta. “While some introductory shots were taken of the flyover, we could not shoot the entire video there owing to various restrictions,” she adds. Remya thinks the reason the video has resonated with so many people is because of its relatability. “It is a trending topic. Thousands of Kochiites have been stuck in traffic in the vicinity and it is in the news almost every day,” she says.