Home Cities Kochi

The ‘bridge’ song

The satirical music video by Remya Sarvada Das on the controversial Palarivattom flyover became an instant hit on YouTube

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Team behind the music video

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Stuck in a traffic jam close to the Palarivattom flyover one day, Remya Sarvada Das, a singer and assistant director, was struck with an interesting thought. The flyover which was intended to ease traffic snarls and provide a breather for the commuters, is instead, unfortunately, rendering the exact opposite function. What started as nothing more than an idle musing has resulted in a refreshingly satirical music video titled ‘Palarivattom Palam Pattu’ on the state of affairs surrounding the controversial flyover.

“The bridge is also being used by many for inadvertent purposes. For example, when it rains, a lot of people take shelter under the construction. Likewise, many homeless people and migrant workers have settled there and made the space their home. I thought this was interesting and a couple of lines came to my mind which I recited to my friends as soon as I got home. They suggested that I release a music video. Thus Palarivattom Palam Pattu was born,” says Remya who is currently in Darjeeling pursuing a two-month mountaineering course.

The video which has already garnered over 21,000 views on YouTube. It is composed in a semi-classical tune. Progressing as light-hearted commentary rather than a scathing critique, the song throws a unique perspective on the contentious topic. As lyricist, composer, singer and director, Remya is grateful to her friends for making the project a reality. “All the cast and crew credited for the video are my friends. It’s an output born from friendship,” she says. 

Although the idea took shape before monsoons, Remya and her friends could not begin production because of the rain. “Just two weeks ago, my friends reminded me about the project. I had to leave for the mountaineering course and by the time I would be back, there are high chances of the flyover being demolished. We thought it was now or never.

So, I went to my friend’s studio and recorded the song, the shooting and editing took two more days and we released the video almost immediately,” says Remya. The video was shot around Chalakudy and Potta. “While some introductory shots were taken of the flyover, we could not shoot the entire video there owing to various restrictions,” she adds. Remya thinks the reason the video has resonated with so many people is because of its relatability. “It is a  trending topic. Thousands of Kochiites have been stuck in traffic in the vicinity and it is in the news almost every day,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp