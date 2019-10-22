Voting disrupted in 11 polling booths

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Voting was disrupted in 11 polling stations on Monday after the heavy rains since Sunday evening submerged the booths. Five polling booths at Sree Narayana Higher Secondary School in Ayyappankavu, four polling booths at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kadavanthara and two booths at Katari Bagh were the worst affected booths as rainwater swept into the polling stations.

After the polling started in these booths at 7 am, the voting progressed at a snail’s pace. Only five per cent of the electorate had cast their votes at SNHSS, Ayyappankavu before noon. The polling booths at Katari Bagh, which houses naval staff of the Southern Naval Command, recorded the lowest polling at 6.54 per cent, down from 10 per cent in the last Assembly election.

The polling booths at Kendriya Vidyalaya also witnessed a low turnout but the final figures were not available at the time of going to the press. Earlier, speaking to the reporters, District Collector S Suhas said that the 11 polling booths which suffered waterlogging were shifted either to the first floor of the building or to adjacent buildings. “We constantly monitored the voting per cent in all these booths. A vehicle was also arranged to help the voters who faced difficulties to reach the booth,” said the collector.