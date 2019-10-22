What led to waterlogging of Kochi city?

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Torrential rains battered the city, inundating arterial roads and low-lying areas bringing life to a standstill in Kochi on Monday morning. Commuters who arrived at Ernakulam South and North railway stations were in for a rude shock as they were unable to step out of the railway stations as the streets were waterlogged. Canals in the city overflowed bringing stinking garbage to the road. The pot-holed roads added to the commuter woes.

The waterlogging triggered a debate over the maintenance of the roads and canals on the polling day leaving the UDF, that rules the city corporation, red-faced. What makes Kochi city, which is blessed with a wide network of canals and surrounded by Vembanad lake inundated after a three-hour spell of heavy rain? Though the 160mm rainfall realised over 24 hours was one reason, a proper drainage network could have averted the situation. While the corporation blames it on dumping of waste in canals and rampant encroachment, experts opine that lack of dedicated stormwater drains is the reason for waterlogging.

“The canals that crisscross the city are the lifeline of Kochi. However, these canals have been encroached over a period of time disrupting the natural flow of water. The Edappally canal has shrunk and lost half of its width.

The Perandur canal and Kottaikanal have been encroached and people dump waste in it leading to clogging. We have to restore the canals to its past glory and this needs a long term action plan. Even the people who point fingers at the corporation dump their toilet waste in the canal,” said a corporation official.