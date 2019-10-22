Home Cities Kochi

What led to waterlogging of Kochi city?

The waterlogging triggered a debate over the maintenance of the roads and canals on the polling day leaving the UDF, that rules the city corporation, red-faced.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Torrential rains battered the city, inundating arterial roads and low-lying areas bringing life to a standstill in Kochi on Monday morning. Commuters who arrived at Ernakulam South and North railway stations were in for a rude shock as they were unable to step out of the railway stations as the streets were waterlogged. Canals in the city overflowed bringing stinking garbage to the road. The pot-holed roads added to the commuter woes.

The waterlogging triggered a debate over the maintenance of the roads and canals on the polling day leaving the UDF, that rules the city corporation, red-faced. What makes Kochi city, which is blessed with a wide network of canals and surrounded by Vembanad lake inundated after a three-hour spell of heavy rain? Though the 160mm rainfall realised over 24 hours was one reason, a proper drainage network could have averted the situation. While the corporation blames it on dumping of waste in canals and rampant encroachment, experts opine that lack of dedicated stormwater drains is the reason for waterlogging.

“The canals that crisscross the city are the lifeline of Kochi. However, these canals have been encroached over a period of time disrupting the natural flow of water. The Edappally canal has shrunk and lost half of its width.

The Perandur canal and Kottaikanal have been encroached and people dump waste in it leading to clogging. We have to restore the canals to its past glory and this needs a long term action plan. Even the people who point fingers at the corporation dump their toilet waste in the canal,” said a corporation official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi waterlogging Heavy rains
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp