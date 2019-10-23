Are residents to be blamed for the mess?

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The waterlogging that brought the city to a standstill has also triggered blame game among political parties and government agencies. But, the role of Kochi’s residents’ in contributing to the situation is also worth accounting for.

According to experts, the waterlogging is also a consequence of the blatant dumping of plastic and other waste that chocked the drainage system in the city. However, the Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council (EDRAAC) maintains the flooding was not caused by the complacency of residents. It blames the sad situation on incessant rain, high tide and local authority’s indolent stance in cleaning drains.

According to Rangadasa Prabhu, president of EDRAAC, households are not the ones contributing to litter on the roads. “Kochi registers a substantial floating population every year as tourists and migrant workers whose only option is to discard the waste by the wayside which eventually finds a way into the drains and canals. Even if they buy a bottle of water or a pack of chips, there is no facility to dump the residual trash. The Corporation should set up public dustbins at least at important junctions and see to it that the garbage deposited is collected daily,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kochi corporation’s works standing committee chairman PM Harris has called for a change in people’s attitude towards waste dumping. “I see many instances where plastic wrappers are just thrown on the road from vehicles. Every time workers are employed to clean the drains, they unearth a lot of plastic carry bags, water bottles, cement bags and blocks. This is also being diverted to canals and backwaters. Plastic is proving to be the biggest enemy of the city,” said Harris.

EDRAAC has issued a circular to all resident associations across the city urging them to reduce their carbon footprint and stop single-use plastic. However, plastic carry bags continue to be a common sight in the city despite the ban in place. On the other hand, councillors have taken it upon themselves to administer a quantitative reduction in the use of plastic in their respective wards and divisions. “For example, I have partnered with a private agency to distribute cloth bags to households in my division,” said Harris.