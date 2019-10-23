Home Cities Kochi

Court rejects Maradu builder’s anticipatory bail plea

The prosecution argued that CB had arrested three persons in connection with the illegal construction of apartment complex in Maradu and sou motu charges were existing against Paul

An aerial view of Maradu  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam principal sessions court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of J Paul Raj, a director of Alfa Serene Ventures, the builders of apartment complex in Maradu which is slated for demolition. The court noted that if the accused was granted bail he would influence the witnesses and the ongoing investigation by the Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch had registered a case against Paul under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and sent a notice to him directing him to appear before the investigators for an interrogation. Following this, he had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

The case was registered after Susan Thomas, a resident of Alfa Serene Apartment, Maradu, lodged a complaint before Panangad police alleging the Paul had cheated her by concealing cases registered for constructing the flats flouting CRZ norms and thereby causing a loss of  `66 lakh for her. Susan said many documents related to the illegal construction are missing, hence granting him bail would affect the ongoing inquiry.

