Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam bypoll: The voters will decide

All three contestants — T J Vinodh, Manu Roy, and C J Rajagopal — are confident of victory

Published: 23rd October 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By  Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The incessant rain till noon on Monday played spoilsport during the Ernakulam byelection as the constituency, at 57.89, recorded the lowest polling percentage in the state. It was the lowest since 1982 and way lower than the 71.6 per cent votes polled in the constituency in the 2016 assembly elections. However, the drop in voting percentage hasn’t dampened the spirits of the contestants - TJ Vinodh (UDF), Manu Roy (LDF) and C J Rajagopal (NDA). All of them are sure of their victory. 

A majority of exit polls predict UDF will win. This may not be surprising as people here have been supporting the UDF since the 2001 assembly elections. So, this makes Vinodh confident of his victory. “The dip in polling percentage isn’t a matter of concern. I’m 100 per cent sure of my victory. The exit poll predictions will be confirmed when the results are declared,” said Vinodh. 

Many voters couldn’t vote because of widespread waterlogging. They protested against the corporation as the city continues to get waterlogged when there are rains and water from the canals overflow into neighbouring roads and residential areas. But Vinodh was quick to defend the civic body. 

“The corporation cannot be blamed for the waterlogging. The rain was so heavy that many places in Cheranalloor were affected, which didn’t happen during last year’s floods. Anyway, finding a solution to waterlogging will be one of my priorities. Also, I will take the initiative to complete the major projects launched by [MP] Hibi Eden,” he said.

According to Roy, the decrease in polling percentage will favour him. “The party votes would have surely been cast. This time, we expect a good share of votes from youngsters having no party affiliations. The Palarivattom flyover issue and the maladministration of the corporation were the main issues of the elction. The UDF fort will be breached,” he said. 

He asserted that the waterlogging issue will be dealt with seriously once he wins. “We need a permanent solution,” he said. “A scientific study must be carried out with the help of a national or international agency about the canals and drains and the detailed report must be implemented.” On the exit poll predictions, he said, “The predictions are based on the opinion of a certain number of people. That cannot be taken into account. The exit poll predictions in the Pala byelection were completely wrong. I’m 100 per cent confident of my victory,” he added.

Rajagopal, fondly known as Muthu, said he believes that voters will elect him. “The people should win in a democracy and for that, the NDA has to win. Though UDF and LDF have ruled for years, they haven’t done anything beneficial for the people as well as the city. That’s why the city faced severe waterlogging after just three hours of rain and the voters were in distress,” says Rajagopal. 

On Monday, Rajagopal was in the forefront to clear the waterlogging on MG Road. He, along with members of Seva Bharati, helped unclog the drain at Shenoys Junction, which was blocked by plastic waste. “This time, it will be a landslide victory for NDA. The UDF and LDF should be happy that the polling percentage was less. Else they would have suffered a heavy defeat,” he said. 

About his plans, if he becomes the MLA, Rajagopal said, “The one-and-a-half-year duration is less, but I’ll do whatever I can to improve the city’s condition. Top priority will be given to provide basic amenities to people in the colonies. The waterlogging issue cannot be rectified completely in this term, but initiatives will be taken to find a permanent solution, with the support of residents’ associations and local bodies.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam bypoll Kerala bypoll
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp