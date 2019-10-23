Flood fail: Opposition demands mayor’s resignation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the heavy rain triggered severe waterlogging in the city, fuelling angry reactions from denizens, the LDF-led opposition in the Kochi corporation council demanded the resignation of Mayor Soumini Jain and Deputy Mayor TJ Vinodh on Tuesday.

Opposition leader K J Antony said the duo must quit owning responsibility for the waterlogging in the city. “The opposition had been raising the waterlogging issue in the council meeting for several months. Neither the mayor nor the deputy mayor took it seriously. They have taken an arrogant stand towards our proposal to clean the drainage and canals on time. We don’t need a mayor or deputy who are not concerned about the suffering of the public,” said Antony.

He also said the Kerala High Court’s remarks against the Kochi corporation have to be considered seriously. “The administration under the UDF-led corporation has pushed the public into a crisis. Since the High Court has come down heavily on the corporation, the mayor and deputy mayor have no right to continue. They should approach the government to dissolve the council,” he added.

However, Mayor Jain refuted the allegations. She said the heavy rain along with the hide tide and plastic waste caused waterlogging in the city.

“A squad comprising the health and engineering wings of the corporation had carried out the pre-monsoon cleaning drive in the city. Several directions were already given to the officials to desilt the drains and canals. Waterlogging in the city was caused due to the heavy rain along with the hide tide. Plastic waste dumped on roadsides also blocked the flow of water. The issues mainly affected areas such as Kacherippady, South railway station and Town Hall, Jain said.

“The situation was brought under control with the relentless efforts of residents, contingent workers and officials of the engineering wing. The corporation was able to help the district administration to implement Operation Breakthrough,” the mayor said, adding that a special night squad has been constituted to monitor the situation.