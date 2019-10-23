Home Cities Kochi

Kochi waterlogging: Kerala CM calls for high-level meeting on Friday

The High Court criticized the civic authorities to come with a permanent solution to prevent the water-logging in the city following heavy rain.

Published: 23rd October 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

kochi waterlogging, kochi rains

Motorists had a tough time in waterlogged roads of Kochi after continuous rains hit the city. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a high-level meeting on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss about a permanent solution to prevent waterlogging in Kochi city. Ernakulam district collector S Suhas, Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain and other officers in departments concerned will participate in the meeting. The decision to call a meeting was taken at the cabinet meet on Wednesday. 

Earlier, Vijayan immediately intervened in the matter and instructed the district administration to drain the water in the city on Monday night. The district administration has also launched a drive titled ' Operation Breakthrough'. However, the High Court criticized the civic authorities to come with a permanent solution to prevent the water-logging in the city following heavy rain.

ALSO READ: What led to waterlogging of Kochi city?

The unprecedented waterlogging on Monday also triggered the opposition of Kochi corporation to demand the resignation of Soumini Jain.  Opposition leader K J Antony said the Mayor must quit owning responsibility for the waterlogging in the city.  He also said the Kerala High Court’s remarks against the Kochi corporation have to be considered seriously. However, Mayor refuted the allegations. She said the heavy rain along with the hide tide and plastic waste caused waterlogging in the city.

On Monday, Kochi woke up to a deluge with incessant rain that lashed the city since Sunday night inundating the roads. Houses were flooded while bylanes and main roads were completely submerged. Office-goers struggled to get out of their houses while public transportation went haywire.  With many buses keeping off roads, commuters had a harrowing time. The water-logging has also affected smooth polling at many of the booths at Ernakulam assembly constituency. This also brought down the polling percentage in the constituency.

Online taxis and autorickshaws too avoided the flooded roads, further throwing life out of gear.  Huge rush was witnessed at Metro stations with it being the best operational mode of transport available on Monday. However, the situation improved by afternoon with rain stopping, causing water to recede in many places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp