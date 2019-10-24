Home Cities Kochi

A perfect tribute to the armed forces

By Gautham S
KOCHI: Relationship between a mother and child is the most beautiful one in the world. A mother is always the primary protector of her child. This concept is effectively used by Pranav Krishna in his second short film ‘K’. The nine-minute film is a tribute to  Army.

Veda Krishna, Aiswarya Menon, Rosshan Chandra and Vishnu Lal are the main characters. The film has no dialogues. It is set at a construction site where a mother (Aiswarya) and her infant (Veda) are sleeping. Suddenly, a guy (Rosshan) comes there and steals a jacket on which the infant is sleeping. Soon the mother chases the guy and action ensues.

Pranav Krishna

“The film is shot in a fantasy mode. By ‘Mother India’ I meant the Army. My film is an indirect tribute to them. Aiswarya’s character represents India. Rosshan is dressed in green and represents Pakistan. The jacket represents Kashmir, which has always been bone of contention between the two countries. Vishnu’s character who comes to help Rosshan during the fight represents China,” says Pranav.

According to Pranav, the concept was developed after the 2016 Uri attack, but the shoot had to be postponed due to financial constraints. He also admits there were challenges during the shooting and execution. “I needed someone with a North Indian look,” he says. “After trying many  people I zeroed in on Aiswarya, who is also a practising kalaripayattu artist. The film was shot at a construction site in Kakkanad, which had no security measures. So shooting the action sequences were a bit risky, especially with a woman doing it. We did a full rehearsal for two days before the shoot started.” K was completed in two days.

K has received 28,000 views on YouTube. Pranav affirms that the film has been getting good responses, but he is unhappy about some issues. “Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was revoked the very next day of our poster release. So many people thought the film was based on that. I’m a person with no party affiliation. In K, there is a scene where Rosshan’s character tries to put on a jacket but is unsuccessful. The same jacket is easily worn by Aiswarya’s character after the fight. It was just to represent that Kashmir is a part of India. On seeing the fewer views, I feel that people remember the Army only during Independence Day and Republic Day.”

K is produced by Soji Mathew, Pranav’s friend and classmate, under the banner of 12 Motion Cinemas. “He was impressed by the theme,” says Pranav.

He has worked as an assistant director in films like ‘Janapriyan’, ‘Romans’ and ‘Sakudumbam Shyamala’. His first film, ‘The Wall’, released in 2018 has already garnered around 25 lakh views on YouTube.
K ends with a narration by director Major Ravi. It has been short-listed for ‘Best Short Film’ in Moonwhite Films International Film Festival 2019.

