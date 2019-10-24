Aroor native gets lease of life through rare heart surgery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 50-year-old male patient suffering from reduced pumping power of the heart was successfully operated upon at Aster Medcity here. Hassan, hailing from Aroor in Alappuzha, underwent the rare type of bypass surgery which was performed by a team led by M K Moosa Kunhi, consultant Cardiac Thoracic Surgeon, according to the hospital authorities.

Hassan suffered from multiple heart blockages and he had consulted various doctors. Though specialists were unanimous that bypass surgery is the only way out, they deemed it high-risk owing to his abnormal condition. Following this, Hassan approached Aster Medcity.

Moosa Kunhi said the pumping power of the patient’s heart had come down from 60 per cent to 15 per cent following a silent heart attack. “The patient would have lost his life if the heart’s pumping power had fallen below 12 per cent . The patient is recovering fast, post surgery and the heart’s pumping power is likely to increase further in the coming months,” he said.

Difficulty in breathing, inability to walk or sleep, swelling on the legs and tiredness are the main symptoms of severe heart failure, said Moosa. “Unhealthy diet, heart attack, silent heart attack and diabetes are the main reasons for severe heart failure. Patients with severe heart failure will not survive more than three to six months and 80 per cent of the patients usually die during the period,” said Moosa.