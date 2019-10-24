Home Cities Kochi

Aroor native gets lease of life through rare heart surgery

Moosa Kunhi said the pumping power of the patient’s heart had come down from 60 per cent to 15 per cent following a silent heart attack.

Published: 24th October 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 50-year-old male patient suffering from reduced pumping power of the heart was successfully operated upon at Aster Medcity here. Hassan, hailing from Aroor in Alappuzha, underwent the rare type of bypass surgery which was performed by a team led by  M K Moosa Kunhi, consultant Cardiac Thoracic Surgeon, according to the hospital authorities.

Hassan suffered from multiple heart blockages and he had consulted various doctors. Though  specialists were unanimous that bypass surgery is the only way out, they deemed it high-risk owing to his abnormal condition. Following this, Hassan approached Aster Medcity.

Moosa Kunhi said the pumping power of the patient’s heart had come down from 60 per cent to 15 per cent following a silent heart attack. “The patient would have lost his life if the heart’s pumping power had fallen below 12 per cent . The patient is recovering fast, post surgery and the heart’s pumping power is likely to increase further in the coming months,” he said.

Difficulty in breathing, inability to walk or sleep, swelling on the legs and tiredness are the main symptoms of severe heart failure, said Moosa. “Unhealthy diet, heart attack, silent heart attack and diabetes are the main reasons for severe heart failure. Patients with severe heart failure will not survive more than three to six months and  80 per cent of the patients usually die during the period,” said Moosa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp