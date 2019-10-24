Home Cities Kochi

Collector orders action against ISL organisers

The TNIE team had firsthand experience of the fleecing resorted to by the organisers during the ISL opener.

A Kerala Blasters fan showing a mineral water bottle bought for B60 during the inaugural match of ISL on Sunday | File pic

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking head-on the menace posed by overcharging of food, beverages and packaged water during the Indian Super League (ISL)  opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here,  District Collector S Suhas directed the legal metrology department to take legal action against the organisers in this regard.

 The move comes in the wake of numerous complaints regarding fleecing by the organisers during the Kerala Blasters-Atlético de Kolkata fixture. A bottle of Bisleri mineral water, whose MRP is Rs 20, was sold in the stadium for Rs 60.

“ We have received several complaints from fans and  officials in this regard. And this wanton lawlessness will not be allowed to go on,” Suhas said.

He confirmed that the legal metrology and health department have been instructed to check this. “ If the organisers continue with the practice, stringent action, including legal measures, will be initiated against the authorities concerned,” said the collector.

The TNIE team had firsthand experience of the fleecing resorted to by the organisers during the ISL opener. And the team had to fork out Rs 60 for a litre of packaged drinking water which costs just a third in the open market. Even the food items provided at the venue cost three times over and above the market rate. If  ‘samoosa’ and watermelon juice are available for around Rs 20 outside, vendors at the stadium charged over Rs 50.

“ It is a clear case of organised looting. How could they charge Rs 60 for one-litre of mineral water? We are not buying it from five-star hotels. We spend nearly Rs 850 on ticket alone. If they want to make some profit, the organisers should turn to some other business. The government should initiate legal action against the organisers,” said Saji S, a Kerala Blaster fan who came from Palakkad to witness the inaugural match.
Mohammed Ashraf from Kasaragod said he shells out Rs 180 at the stadium to get himself three-litres of mineral water. “ I spend around Rs  2,000, including ticket charge, to watch the inaugural match. But the overcharging by vendors was a real shocker. Even for snacks, I had to cough up Rs 200,” said Ashraf.

Meanwhile, Ram Mohan R, legal metrology deputy controller(Central Zone), said under the Packaged Commodities Rules, there is nothing wrong in selling the same product at different MRP rates but the rules stipulate that the MRP of packaged food products sold in the market should be displayed on the pack. “We were not part of the meeting convened by the collector during the run-up to the match. If packaged drinking water was sold at exorbitant rates, it will be dealt with seriously. Areport has been sought. Inspections will be held on Thursday,” he said.

