Congress leaders rally behind Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leaders have rallied to the defence of Mayor Soumini Jain, who is facing wrath from various corners, including the High Court, for the recurring flooding and waterlogging in the city.

“The mayor alone should not be blamed as the civic body as a whole has to shoulder the responsibility for Monday’s flash flood. Political parties should intervene in the matter and arrive at a collective decision,” said N Venugopal, senior Congress leader and former GCDA chairman. It is up to the Congress leadership to take a call on replacing Jain, he said.

Earlier, senior Congress leader and former Ernakulam MP K V Thomas sought an initiative from the party to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, a senior party leader dismissed reports which said a section of leaders have demanded Jain’s ouster as mayor in the wake of trenchant criticism from the Kerala High Court.