Home Cities Kochi

Congress leaders rally behind Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain

Earlier, senior Congress leader and former Ernakulam MP  K V Thomas sought an initiative from the party to resolve the issue.

Published: 24th October 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leaders have rallied to the defence of Mayor Soumini Jain, who is facing wrath from various corners, including the High Court, for the recurring flooding and waterlogging in the city.

“The mayor alone should not be blamed as the  civic body as a whole has to shoulder the responsibility for Monday’s flash flood. Political parties should intervene in the matter and arrive at a collective decision,” said N Venugopal, senior Congress leader and former GCDA chairman. It is up to the Congress leadership to take a call on replacing Jain, he said.

Earlier, senior Congress leader and former Ernakulam MP  K V Thomas sought an initiative from the party to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, a senior party leader dismissed reports which said a section of leaders have demanded Jain’s ouster as mayor in the wake of trenchant criticism from the Kerala High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soumini Jain Congress Kochi Mayor
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp