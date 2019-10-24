Taking art to the streets

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A vibrant tableau in the vicinity of the meat market in Kalady is proving to be surreal as well as whimsical representation of various livestock ripe for slaughter. The illustration also testifies to the booming seafood trade in the region with an underwater-like tenor as fish float across.

This graffiti is the work of a group of artists who call themselves ‘Trespassers’. The 10-member team, which comprises alumni of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, hail from different corners of Kerala.

Launched just over a month ago, Trespassers already has 17 works of street art to its credit that can be found in and around Kalady town. “We started with graffiti projects inside the university campus. Our latest works have been large-scale installations close to markets and bus stations. The objective is to bring art to the public on the street and foster a dialogue between people who pass by the wall or building. For, the way a vegetable vendor reads or approaches an artwork is completely different from the way an art literate person does,” says Vishnupriyan, a member of the group.

“The main motto behind setting up Trespassers was that we wanted to bring awareness regarding visual language among the public. Art is mostly considered high brow, and is restricted to a limited group. Only a small circle of urban, educated enthusiasts have access to paintings and sculptures which are usually found in white cube spaces. An average person finds it difficult to relate to contemporary art, we want to change that,” he adds.

The group was born out of a zeal to prove useful to society. “After graduation, some of us were debating on what to do next. One of the members proposed the idea of forming a socially-relevant artist group and that was the genesis,” says Vishnupriyan, who is currently pursuing MA from Kerala Kalamandalam in Cheruthuruthi.

A project is helmed by one member who creates the design according to the locale surrounding the wall. The group, which plans to ink every town and village in Kerala, is currently working on five new installations in Kalady. After this, they plan to make their mark, as the name alludes, in Wayanad and Kozhikode.