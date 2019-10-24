Home Cities Kochi

Vrindha’s ‘recreation’ gets a resurrection

Vrindha wanted to gift something unique to her husband Vishnu Vijayan on Valentine’s Day. She wanted something custom made but didn’t want to buy an expensive gift.

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: Vrindha wanted to gift something unique to her husband Vishnu Vijayan on Valentine’s Day. She wanted something custom made but didn’t want to buy an expensive gift. That was when she considered sketching a portrait of Vishnu. “It had been years since I drew something. I didn’t think I could complete the portrait by the end of the day but what I drew amazed everyone at home,” says Vrindha.

A popular artist during her schooldays, Vrindha had bagged numerous awards at district level contests. However, she had to abandon her love for sketching after reaching Class X. “I was interested in drawing portraits since childhood and had tried my hands at recreating pictures of film actors. But my parents disapproved of my hobby. The pressure from them to focus on studies raised when I reached high school,” recollects Vrindha.

It was after her marriage in 2013 that Vrindha returned to the world of fine arts. “I started to draw again after getting married. Noting my interest, my mother-in-law purchased art supplies for me. This motivated me and I began to draw portraits by following YouTube videos,” says Vrindha. “I didn’t expect to draw well initially but my first sketch of my husband gave me immense satisfaction,” she adds.
Seeing Vrindha’s talent, her husband opened a Facebook page ‘Arts and Crafts by Vrindha’ which soo to gained traction.

The page, which was started a few months back, has been getting positive feedback from viewers. It takes Vrindha around three hours to finish a portrait. She charges anywhere between E400 to E800 for commissioned works. Vrindha says she would like to extend her social media venture into a small shop soon.She also wants to start classes for aspiring artists who are interested in drawing. 

