Breast cancer not being detected early enough

Low awareness levels among women regarding self-examination to identify symptoms of breast cancer is a problem in the state.

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Experts from across the world are of the unanimous opinion that nearly 90 per cent of cancers are curable, if identified in the nascent stage. Surprisingly, despite having state-of-the art medical and healthcare facilities, the number of breast cancer cases identified in early stages is dismally low in Kerala.

As per Dr Moni Kuriakose, director of Cochin Cancer Research Center (CCRC), the occurrence of oral cancer in men and breast cancer in women has increased in India. “In most cases, cancer is curable if detected early. The situation spins out of control when patients fail to identify symptoms during the initial stage and consult specialists or oncologists only at later stages which maybe stage two or three,” said Dr Moni.

Low awareness levels among women regarding self-examination to identify symptoms of breast cancer is a problem in the state. “Usually, during the early stages, lumps appear in or around the breast area, which would be completely painless. Women tend to disregard these as harmless, but these lumps could develop into something major in the long run. Women can easily self-examine themselves while taking a bath,” said Shiny Augustine, consultant nutritionist and fitness expert in Kochi. According to experts, it is a must for women above the age of 30 to undergo screening tests. “Free mammography could be facilitated by the government for the benefit of women in rural areas. In some cases, minute tumours are not visible even in mammograms and can be detected only by ultrasound imaging. If the government takes the initiative to enable such facilities, early detection of breast cancer is entirely possible,” said Shiny.

“Facilities must be made available for easy access even in primary health centres. At present, mammography facility for detection of breast cancer is available only in select hospitals in the state,” said Geetha Manjunath, founder and CEO of Niramai, a health start-up which uses an advanced artificial intelligence-based computer-aided software technology called Thermalytix, to detect breast cancer. Reluctance from women to undertake tests relating to their bodily health is another factor. “We have approached the government with a pilot project, which if approved, would provide screening at a minimal price of less than `100. Since the technology is automated, results are real-time and they would not have to wait in queues to get an opinion,” said Geetha.

