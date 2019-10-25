Home Cities Kochi

Commuters stuck for hours after private buses go on lightning strike

According to a driver at the Mobility Hub, private buses used to enter the hub through the Vyttila underpass.

Private buses parked at the Mobility Hub after the flash strike called by bus operators seeking access through Vytilla underpass | Albin mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The lightning strike by private bus operators at the Mobility Hub here on Thursday, in protest against them being denied entry into the Vyttila underpass, caught the travelling public unawares. As private buses ceased operations from 12 pm-4.30 pm, many persons got stuck there for several hours. Later,  private bus operators took out a protest march demanding access through the underpass.

However, KSRTC buses from the hub operated normal schedules. “ We came to the Mobility Hub around 2pm fo catch a bus to Erattupetta. Since the private buses were not operating, we had to take a KSRTC bus. Such strikes are unnecessary and the public is unfairly being held to ransom over minor issues,” said Saji Antony from Ponnurunni here.

According to a driver at the Mobility Hub, private buses used to enter the hub through the Vyttila underpass. “We operated buses through the underpass on Thursday morning. But some residents blocked private buses claiming that they will not allow private buses to pass through the underpass. In protest, we decided not to operate bus from mobility hub but it was called off by evening,” he said.

P S Shine, ward councillor, said rash and negligent driving by private buses had raised the locals hackles.  “The underpass is narrow and private buses resort to road racing. So they had been banned entry. On Thursday, some bus operators attempted to remove the barricade erected to prevent heavy vehicle access. So,  the residents intervened and called in the police,” he said.

Private Bus Operators’ Association general secretary M B Sathyan denied reports of lightning strike.
“It was only a protest by some private buses. Collector had promised to provide private buses access through the underpass from October 24. We will approach the collector again if entry remains barred,” he said.

