ATM heist attempt fails; bank’s surveillance system gives clues

Kunnathunadu police have launched an investigation into a failed attempt to rob a Federal Bank ATM on Pattimattom Road in Kizhakkambalam by a youth in the early hours of Friday.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:47 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kunnathunadu police have launched an investigation into a failed attempt to rob a Federal Bank ATM on Pattimattom Road in Kizhakkambalam by a youth in the early hours of Friday. The attempt failed because of the complicated number lock system of the machine.

The police received the bank’s alert by 3.05am after the bank’s realtime monitoring system (RMS) witnessed the criminal act at its ATM. “Our night patrolling team was 1.5km away in Morakkala at the time. By the time they reached there, the youngster had already escaped from the scene. The burglar destroyed the front door of the ATM kiosk with an iron rod. Due to the complexities of number locks in the machine, he couldn’t proceed further. We have taken the tool into custody,” said Kunnathunadu Station House Officer V T Shajan.

The youth had covered the front area of the ATM with two flex boards to obstruct the public view. “The criminal act was first noted by the bank’s control room at Infopark, Kakkanad. Due to a connectivity failure in their control room, the officials were forced to download the CCTV footage 25 minutes later and found out that it was a theft attempt,” said the officer.

The CCTV footage obtained from the bank shows a youth clad in an orange T-shirt, blue jeans and shoes with the face fully full covered with a cloth. Fingerprint specialists inspected the site and took samples.
“As he had covered his face completely, we have collected the fingerprints for further investigation. Due to the differing odours, our trained dog Rooney couldn’t go beyond 10 metres. We are also checking the CCTV footage of nearby ATMs as part of the probe,” said Shajan.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 380 (theft in a dwelling house) and 461 (dishonestly breaking open a receptacle containing property).

Bank’s response
A statement from Federal Bank said, “The ATM robbery attempt was thwarted with the aid of the bank’s RMS and quick response by the police. Even before the burglar could open the vault, our surveillance team alerted the local police. The robber had to flee the scene, leaving useful evidence for police to track him down. The bank has not suffered any loss.”

