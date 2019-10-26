Keep your eyes open

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In light of the alarming increase in incidents associated with child pornography in Kerala, Raising Our Voices Foundation (ROV), conducted a panel discussion titled ‘The dangerous rise of child pornography: How to create awareness and to eradicate it’ on October 19 in the city.

The panellists included Parvathy Sanjay, senior advocate, High Court of Kerala; Dr Janaki Sankaran, psychiatrist and psychotherapist; M K Noushad, CEO, Kenprimo Techno Solutions; and Anil Emmanuel of Manorama News. The discussion was moderated by Mini Thomas, educator.

Parvathy spoke of the various laws that are in place to safeguard our children. Earlier, was not fully defined by law. However, the law was amended and clarity brought. Dr Janaki spoke on how parents can identify if a child is not his or her usual self. Parents needed to pay attention to any changes they notice in their children and seek necessary psychological help at the earliest, she said.

Noushad said though we can do major checks on our devices, children are very intelligent and their searches can go undetected.

The best way to keep our children safe is to have open communication with them. Anil spoke about the limitations of reporting about children but said that media can educate the public on cyber safety.