Preety Bhalla to perform live today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bollywood singer Preety Bhalla along with her band will be performing in ‘Preety Bhalla Live in Concert’ at JT Pac on Saturday. She will singing songs of different genres like Bollywood, pop, folk, sufi in languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil and Spanish. Preety is trained in Hindustani Classical music. She has sung in the Malayalam film ‘Lailaa O Lailaa’ and a Manipuri song in the film ‘Mary Kom’. Her debut alum was also nominated for MTV Immies awards. The concert will begin at 6.45pm. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.