Kochi police to launch cyberdome to patrol, curb online threats

KOCHI: After Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Police are all set to have another cyberdome in Kochi which will look into intelligence gathering and providing cybersecurity cover. The new cyberdome will be based in Infopark, Kakkanad, and it will function under Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare.

As a prelude to the launch of cyberdome in Kochi, Sakhare interacted with media persons here on Saturday. “The government had sanctioned a space in Infopark for the cyberdome. A fund of Rs one crore was utilised for the project. All the required equipment and software have been purchased. The works have been completed and it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan soon,” he said.

The main focus of cyberdome in Kochi will be patrolling social media and the internet which are increasingly being utilised by cybercriminals. “It is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative of the government. We have trained 20 police personnel who will be attached to the cyberdome. Apart from it, 25 cyber experts and ethical hackers will be coordinating with cops. We will also be receiving technical assistance from over 500 cyber experts from across the globe. The cyber world is changing quickly and often the expertise of police will not be enough to keep pace with the change. In this situation, the assistance of cyber experts will help the police,” he said.

Cyberdome in Kochi will also indulge in cyber education, creating cyber awareness, research and development activities and enforcement work. “Around 30 per cent of cases registered in Kochi are cyber related. Every crime has a cyber aspect as people are closely associated with the cyber world. Drug peddlers, paedophiles, those into flesh trade and terrorists are all using the internet for reaching out to their associates and expanding their activities. So, round-the-clock patrolling is key to preventive strategies against such threat vectors,” he said.

Sakhare said the encryption of cyber content has made it difficult for the police to probe cyber cases. “In cyber cases, it is difficult to identify, collect evidence and book the accused person,” he said.Nandakishore Harikumar, who is heading a startup in Kochi which focuses on the darknet and social media, said illegal activities through darknet are on the rise. He said advanced countries like Israel and the US are using government-private venture in cybersecurity. “Apps like Telegram are increasingly used for circulating pornography, piracy and drug deals. It will be a privilege to join hands with the police and contribute towards cybersecurity,” he said.

Cybersecurity clubs in schools

As part of cyberdome, the Kochi Police are all set to start cybersecurity clubs in 120 schools in Kochi. Every month, one session would be on cybersecurity and threats. The police are looking to add cybersecurity as part of the curriculum. Every month, cybersecurity classes would be led by an expert. As many children and youths, especially women, are becoming victims of cybercrimes, the police expect that such an awareness programme at the grassroots level will benefit society.

Dedicated app to flag cybercrime

Kochi police will soon launch a mobile app which enables users to report cybercrime. Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare said that the apps would help the police take immediate action in case of a cyber attack. The writing of codes as part of developing the app has been completed. It is expected to be launched in the coming months.