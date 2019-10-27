Mayor Soumini Jain lashes out at Hibi Eden

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after Hibi Eden, MP, blamed the corporation and the Mayor for the shabby performance of the party in the By-poll, Mayor Soumini Jain came down against him, saying all had equal responsibility in the developmental activities of the city.

“When any achievement happens some will take the full credit for it. But these people should think whether they have shared equal responsibility during the crisis period. Each political leader has a role in the developmental activities of the city,” said the mayor without mentioning Hibi’s name.

Hibi on Thursday said that the corporation miserably failed in handling issues such as waterlogging and roads. Along with Hibi, some senior Congress leaders also came down against the mayor. The Congress leaders had also decided to approach the KPCC demanding a leadership change in the corporation. However, the move faced a jolt with KPCC president expressing his support to the Soumini.

“The state leadership has given full support. I don’t know why the leaders, including Hibi, came up with such a statement. Anyhow, I didn’t think about resigning from the Mayor’s post,” Soumini told media persons on Saturday.