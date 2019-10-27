Threat of disease outbreak looms large as rain continues to pound Kochi 

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing spell of heavy rain has left Kochi heavily waterlogged. Canals, drains and sewage lines are overflowing onto the roads to form murky slush. With no respite in sight, citizens are forced to wade through knee-deep contaminated water every day, making them all the more vulnerable to rashes, skin infection and diseases like cholera, leptospirosis, amoebic dysentery and diarrhoea.

Cases of fungal skin diseases reported in the district have seen a sudden spurt. “When people get into direct contact with contaminated water, there is a high risk of bacterial, viral and fungal skin infections. “During the past week, over 15 cases of fungal infection are seen daily. Macerated skin or softened skin which breaks down resulting from prolonged exposure to moisture is easily prone to infections,” said Dr Joseph Chalissery, a Kochi-based dermatologist.

“Common skin allergies, including eczema, a condition where patches of skin become inflamed, itchy, red, cracked and rough, as well as inflammations caused through toe-nails can also occur,” said Joseph.

Effluents from drains and sewage lines having mixed with canal water. This increases the likelihood of the city’s groundwater reserves being contaminated. According to Dr Jils George, head of General Medicine Department, Ernakulam Government Medical College, water-borne diseases such as dysentery, diarrhoea and leptospirosis are likely to occur from waterlogging. “Contamination of groundwater is one of the serious problems we are facing,” he said.

As many as 163 suspected cases of dengue fever have been reported from the city this month. Of these, 52 have been confirmed. “Mosquitoes spreading dengue breeds in freshwater. Stagnant rainwater creates a perfect breeding ground for the vector,” said Jils. The Health Department has set out in full earnest to tackle these threats.

The department’s District Vector Control Unit has conducted two rounds of fogging in affected areas. “Classes are being conducted and pamphlets are distributed to develop awareness among the public. New ASHA workers are being trained and deputed to various divisions in order to augment manpower for awareness campaigns,” said N K Kuttapan, Ernakulam District Medical Officer.

PRECAUTIONS ADVISED BY DOCTORS

80% of water-borne diseases can be contained by using only boiled water for consumption

Chlorination of wells must be undertaken

In order to keep away cholera, ensure proper sanitation

To avoid gastroenteritis, keep oneself hydrated and ensure intake of food rich in Vitamin C that helps in boosting immunity

If waterlogging becomes a continuous affair, use boots to avoid direct contact with contaminated water

Consumption of Doxycycline is recommended to prevent leptospirosis and other infections caused by bacteria